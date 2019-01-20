How Stefanos Tsitsipas unsettled Roger Federer to deny legend's pursuit of 100th career title in Australia

Federer missed all 12 of his chances to break Tsitipas - AP

Roger Federer is departing his second successive grand slam at the fourth round stage, following a four-sets loss to Stefanos Tsitispas.

A year after winning his second successive Australian Open title and sixth overall, the 20-times grand slam champion suffered defeat to one of the members of the Next Gen squad.

How did the 20-year-old pull off the biggest win of his career and keep Federer waiting for that elusive 100th career title? We take a look at the key areas.

Shutting up shop

Tsitsipas had nerves of steel to close the door on Federer's 12 break point chances throughout their three-hours-and-45-minutes duel.

Not since the Olympic final against Andy Murray in 2012 has Federer struggled so badly with his break point conversions. On that occasion in London he missed nine attempts.

Federer signs off after losing in Melbourne

Tsitsipas saved two break points in a dramatic opening game against Federer, saved four more across two lengthy service games in the second set and then four set points at 4-5.

The Greek youngster lived a charm life at times but, by forcing Federer to play one more shot, kept himself alive in the game and drew the errors from a usually unflappable Federer. By winning a crucial second set tie-break to level the match, Tsitsipas' confidence and composure was growing by the minute.

Federer only had two break point chances from that moment onwards in a tense seventh game in the fourth but Tsitsipas again had the mental strength to hang tough.

Tsitsipas used that mental toughness to make inroads on the Federer serve too, making a breakthrough on only his third attempt to secure the third set 7-5 and take a two sets to one lead. He didn't look back.

Mind games

Tsitsipas recovered from two time violations in his opening service game for running down the 25-second shot clock yet wasn't fazed by the chair umpire James Keothavong's firm ruling from the off.

In the biggest match of his career, Tsitsipas contested debatable calls, confronted Keothavong and generally demonstrated he wasn't going to be a push over.

He might have picked up the pace on his service games, but he wasn't a man to be rushed. From squeaking every last second of the changeover to mopping his ever-increasing sweaty brow with his towel, Tsitsipas wasn't going to be dictated nor thrown by Federer's intent to get on with proceedings.

Tsitsipas enjoyed a quick massage during the fourth set

Tsitsipas pushed those boundaries at the changeover leading 4-3 in the fourth. After calling the trainer on court, the 20-year-old enjoyed a quick rub-down of both thighs from his physio - much to the annoyance of Federer and more to the incredulity of commentator Pat Cash. 'That is unbelievable', he mused.

Targeting Federer's forehand

Tsitsipas said in his post-match interview that he has been watching Federer since he was six-years-old.

When you've studied your idol for so long, it's easier to spot weaknesses in their game and that's how the prodigious talent ensured the 20-times grand slam champion came unstuck.

Tsitsipas pinpointed Federer's forehand time and time again. He targeted it in the big points to save a handful of break points and used it to good effect in the second set tie-break to steal an advantage.

Federer made 33 unforced errors on his forehand wing and 55 in total compared to Tsitsipas' 36.

The speed of the courts didn't help Federer's cause either. Usually a player that relishes the ball-fizzing off the Melbourne courts, Federer's timing was off and Tsitsipas seized the moment.

Beating Federer at his own game

It was déjà vu for Federer who, after winning through his match with Dan Evans and commenting 'it was a bit like playing a mirror', found himself going toe-to-toe with another version of himself - albeit one with slightly more ability than the Briton (no offence intended).

Tsitsipas' positive approach of rushing the net and cutting short play is what Federer's great game has long been built on and a throw back to the days gone by.

"I had an aggressive mindset from the start, stayed in the moment, got first serves in and tried to press. I didn't lose my patience and that was the key," Tsitsipas commented in his post-match interview.

Such was Tsitsipas' preference to get on the front foot, Federer was unable to pass the 6ft 4in long-haired athletic figure imposing himself at the net.

The Swiss managed one backhand pass in the ninth game of the fourth set, but by then the momentum was all with Tsitsipas.