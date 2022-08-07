Stefanie Dolson with an Assist vs. Phoenix Mercury
After being overlooked by USA Basketball, Becky Hammon accepted an invitation to play for Russia at two Olympics, leading them to bronze in Beijing.
Sabrina Ionescu became the first WNBA player to record 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists in a season.
Now that a bit of time has passed, Sue Bird knows she made the right decision announcing publicly what she knew inside — that this would be her last season. Bird has no idea what that’ll be like. Bird will play the final regular-season home game of her career on Sunday when the Seattle Storm host the Las Vegas Aces.
Discussing end-of-season awards (plus when they'll be announced), highlights of the week, dissecting the playoff race and what to watch this weekend.
Per NBC News, this update comes one day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to 9 years in prison for a drug offense. Get the details.
Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 08/05/2022
Houston Native and WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to spend nine years in a Russian prison on drug possession charges, now some of her supporters are making the case that her punishment was too harsh. We asked our legal analyst and defense attorney Charles Adams to get some answers.
STORY: Speaking at a news conference following their 77-64 loss to the Connecticut Sun in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), Diggins-Smith and DeShields said they approached the game with a heavy heart. Prior to the match, members of the two teams observed a 42 second moment of silence for Griner.Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side during the WNBA offseason.Her sentencing could now pave the way for a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and an imprisoned Russian who was once a prolific arms dealer.
The singer reacted to Griner's 9-year Russian prison sentence on his Instagram Story.
Brittney Griner has been jailed for nine years in Russia.
Just hours after Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, her Phoenix Mercury teammates took the court to honor their star.
Nine years for a first offense possessing the weight of a paper clip of cannabis oil? Brittney Griner is not a criminal. She's a hostage in Russia.
Parity uses a detailed survey to match athletes to brands that pay for sponsored social media posts. The company has also launched a series of NFTs for players.
Biden ‘hopeful’ about Griner release after foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warns Russia will not tolerate ‘megaphone diplomacy’
Ownership in professional sports teams is starting to shift as current and former female athletes invest in the next generation of women's sports.
Aaron Boone reflects on Joey Gallo's tenure with the Yankees, as it comes to an end after being traded to the Dodgers. Was NY too much for Gallo to handle?
Weather wreaked havoc on the third round of the Wyndham Championship.
Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers was activated from the active/physically unable to play reserve list on Wednesday, meaning he is now eligible to practice.
