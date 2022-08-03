Stefanie Dolson with an Assist vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Reuters Videos

STORY: Griner, a star player in the U.S.-based Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, unleashing a broader confrontation with the West.She pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in court on July 7 but denied she had intentionally broken the law.Her trial formally began on July 1 at a court on the outskirts of Moscow.Russian authorities said the 31-year-old was carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a substance illegal in the country.She was charged with smuggling a large quantity of drugs, an offence that can carry up to 10 years in jail.U.S. officials and a score of athletes have called for the release of Griner - or "BG" as she is known in the basketball community.