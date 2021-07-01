Stefanie Dolson with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/30/2021
China will be bidding for a fourth clean sweep of table tennis medals at the Tokyo Olympics and despite some mixed performances in the run-up to the Games it will be a major shock if their paddlers are not standing atop the podium yet again. The Asian powerhouse has won 28 of the 32 gold medals awarded in the sport since it was added to the programme at the 1988 Games, including all eight women's singles titles. Ma Long returns to defend his singles title with world number one Fan Zhendong also selected in the event.
The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident
Larry Bird was one of the NBA's great trash-talkers, and Jamal Mashburn recalled a time that Rodney Rogers found out the hard way during a Team USA scrimmage in 1992.
Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.
Larry Bird taught a team of college all-stars that they should never talk trash to the "Dream Team"
Steph Curry and Bradley Beal together? The Warriors practically would be unguardable.
The injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo is a devastating blow to the Bucks, who were favored to win the NBA title for the first time since 1974.
After his performance this past season, is anyone lining up to pay him that?
Brian Scalabrine explained his rationale for why Golden State should look to make a move.
Just how bad was umpire Angel Hernandez in the Giants' loss to the Dodgers? Let's break it down.
ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Clint Capela, the Hawks' top rebounder and one of the NBA's best defensive players, took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a 110-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. In a postseason filled with significant injures, Capela was struck in the right eye by Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket.
In the aftermath of the NBA Draft Combine, Raphielle Johnson takes his first look at the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation's top stock car series at the end of this season. “I'm not out of racing, I'm just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said.
In a proposed trade by Bleacher Report, the Pelicans would part with Eric Bledsoe and this year's No. 10 pick for Cavs guard Collin Sexton.
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It's the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record - and Nageotte's visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
The Warriors are reportedly expected to be active on the trade market in order to acquire players that can help them win now.
All the Angels had to do was log onto Aaron Boone’s pregame media Zoom. The game plan was right there.
Most of the 2021 draft picks have signed their rookie contracts, and many contracts were signed fairly quickly after the seventh round ended. In the first round, 75 percent of the selections have agreed to terms. That said, eighty percent of the first-round quarterbacks have not signed. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick [more]
U.S. olympian Gwen Berry again defended her decision to turn her back on the American flag during the national anthem.
The pileup injured at least 21 cyclists, including four-time champion Chris Froome.