Stefanie Dolson with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings

China will be bidding for a fourth clean sweep of table tennis medals at the Tokyo Olympics and despite some mixed performances in the run-up to the Games it will be a major shock if their paddlers are not standing atop the podium yet again. The Asian powerhouse has won 28 of the 32 gold medals awarded in the sport since it was added to the programme at the 1988 Games, including all eight women's singles titles. Ma Long returns to defend his singles title with world number one Fan Zhendong also selected in the event.