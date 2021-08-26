Guard Stefan Wisniewski went to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs the last two years, but he said on Thursday that he’s not looking for a hat trick.

Wisniewski announced his retirement in a post on Twitter. Wisniewski won Super Bowls with the Chiefs and Eagles and called those experiences “absolutely amazing” in the post.

Wisniewski entered the league in 2011 as a Raiders second-round pick out of Penn State. He played four years in Oakland and spent a year with the Jaguars before moving on to the Eagles for three seasons. He moved on to help the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV and then signed with the Steelers as a free agent, but wound up returning to the Chiefs after Pittsburgh released him in November.

He started 106 of the 139 regular season games he played and made seven starts in the postseason, including three in Super Bowls.

Stefan Wisniewski announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk