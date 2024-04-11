Steelton-Highspire teachers to raise money by wrestling

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Teachers at Steelton-Highspire are getting ready to wrestle Saturday night.

The event raises money for the Teacher’s Appreciation Week fund. Former WWE superstars Michael Tarver and the Real One FKA Enzo will also be wrestling.

The teachers participating have been training at nearby classic championship wrestling.

“The teachers, you know, they’re a little skittish,” wrestler Robnoxious said. “Yeah. They’re a little crybabies. A little bit. But we had a rough time up a little bit and punched him around a little bit. You know, this guy really put it to him more than I did, of course, you know, because I had to be the good guy.”

Tickets are $15. The doors open at 4 and it starts at 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.