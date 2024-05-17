Steelton-Highspire School District hosts Bright Stars Field Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Some special athletes gave it their all in Dauphin County Thursday.

The Steelton-Highspire School District hosted the Bright Stars Field Day. Dozens of special-needs children took part, helped by student “buddies” and volunteers from the district.

“It makes me emotional,” event organizer Nathaniel Williams II said. “I’m very emotional about it because to see, I mean, I’m a parent, especially myself. So just to have to see the kids rip and run and doing normal things and have fun is just very special.”

Williams said this first “Bright Stars” event won’t be the last. It’s going well – and the district plans to make it an annual thing

