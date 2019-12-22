Steelers yank Devlin Hodges after second interception

The Steelers stuck with Devlin Hodges at quarterback despite four interceptions in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, but two interceptions in the first half of this Sunday’s game against the Jets proved to be the end of the man called Duck.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin pulled Hodges after the second interception and Mason Rudolph is now in the game for Pittsburgh. It’s a reversal of the decision that put Hodges in the lineup in the first place as the Steelers stuck with Rudolph after a four-interception game against the Browns and then pulled him against the Bengals the next week.

Linebacker Tarell Basham got the first pick to kill a drive in Jets territory and safety Marcus Maye nabbed the second in the end zone to kill a scoring chance for Pittsburgh.

The Jets got a touchdown to kick off the game and stretched their lead to 10-0 on a Sam Ficken field goal early in the second quarter. Pittsburgh’s comeback efforts may be complicated by the fact that running back James Conner is questionable to return from a thigh injury.