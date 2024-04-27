Steelers make WVU center Zach Frazier the 51st overall pick

The Steelers have used two picks in the 2024 draft. And they've addressed two key positions on the offensive line.

After taking tackle Troy Fautanu on Thursday night, West Virginia center Zach Frazier fell to the Steelers at No. 51.

They wanted him all along. They wanted both of them. They can't believe they got them, I'm told. Per source.

Frazier's stock fell after suffering a knee injury late in the 2023 season. And he landed in Pittsburgh, less than 100 miles from his hometown of Fairmont, West Virginia.

It worked out perfectly for him, and it worked out perfectly for the Steelers. They now have someone who can anchor the offseason line. That's something great Steelers teams of the past always enjoyed.