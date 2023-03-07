In terms of the skill-position players, the Pittsburgh Steelers are fairly set. The combo of running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and finally tight end Pat Freiermuth are an impressive young unit for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

But even with that, the role of the slot receiver cannot be undervalued. In the right offense, the slot receiver can be a real weapon who can take advantage of mismatches.

Last season, the Steelers traded away Chase Claypool, creating some uncertainty about that third receiver spot. Pittsburgh used a rotation of guys but none of them really did what you expect from a slot receiver. How will the Steelers address this position in the upcoming season?

Steven Sims is the incumbent and Speedy Calvin Austin III is coming back from a lost rookie year due to injury. Austin is a natural burner who was able to get to top speed quickly and creates mismatches. But it’s impossible to know if Austin will be his pre-injury self

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us how you think the slot receiver position will play out this season.

More 2023 Steelers season!

Who will be the Steelers WR3 in 2023? Steelers WR Steven Sims perfect insurance plan at WR3 1 NFL team proposed huge rule change for penalties

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire