Steelers WR unit lands at No. 18 in PFF rankings

`In terms of potential, the sky is the limit for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver unit. But for all the talent this group has, it is tough to get too excited until they are all on the field together. Pro Football Focus put together their wide receiver rankings for this season and they planted the Steelers smack dab in the middle.

PFF has the Steelers wide receivers ranked at No. 18 in the NFL. Here’s what they had to say about their placement:

I was tempted to put the Steelers even higher on this list. Diontae Johnson still earned a receiving grade above 70.0 despite his scoreless season, and George Pickens earned a receiving grade above 70.0 in his rookie year. I think the arrow for both is pointing up. I also still believe in the talent of Allen Robinson II, who is a very good WR3 option at worst. Tight end Pat Freiermuth also recorded a 78.3 receiving grade with over 700 yards receiving in 2022.

Unfortunately, for all the talent the Steelers wideouts and tight ends have, the offense may not do them any favors this season. The Steelers plan to play physical football and run the ball first. Kenny Pickett is headed into his second season and his first full season as the starter. Can he maximize the talent of this group? That remains to be seen.

