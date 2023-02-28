Steelers WR Steven Sims perfect insurance plan at WR3

Last season, when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away wide receiver Chase Claypool, everyone held their collective breath as to how the offense would adjust. With the list of offensive weapons the Steelers have, the team never really missed a beat and the offense steadily improved as the season went on.

Now it is the 2023 offseason and the wide receiver depth chart is in flux. Steven Sims, who assumed the role of the No. 3 wide receiver is a restricted free agent who should be back. And this is great news for the Steelers as he’s a perfect insurance policy in case Calvin Austin isn’t able to return to full strength next season.

The Steelers offense is very young and Sims at only 25 years old is one of the most experienced skill-position players on the team. He was able to not only add some punch on offense but also as a return man where he averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return.

For the season, Sims had 14 catches for 105 yards with five of those catches going for first downs. He also chipped in 13 rushes for 70 yards and five of those went for first downs as well.

Sims should keep the Steelers from feeling forced to draft a wide receiver earlier than day three of the NFL draft and first so well because he can impact the game on a limited number of touches while his teammates power the offense.

More 2023 Steelers season!

