Steelers WR Roman Wilson attends NFLPA Rookie Premiere

This weekend in Los Angeles, the NFLPA hosted the Rookie Premiere and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was one of the rookies in attendance.

The Rookie Premiere is intended to be an opportunity for a group of top rookies who the NFL considers highly marketable and gives them a jumpstart into those other revenue streams available to NFL players.

Here is what the Premiere is about from the NFLPA site:

NFLPA Rookie Premiere offers its partners a unique opportunity to connect with influential young athletes, showcasing their products alongside emerging stars and leveraging group player rights. This event serves as a vital platform, showcasing the rookies’ potential, fostering connections with companies using the power and influence of player marketing and talent to drive both a positive player brand presence as well as business success. Among the 40 rookies expected to participate are Bo Nix, Brock Bowers, Michael Penix Jr., Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Laiatu Latu, J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, Ricky Pearsall, and Jayden Daniels. For a complete roster, click here. Throughout the event, prominent NFLPA business partners, including Panini America, Fanatics, EA Sports, and Fanatics Collectibles will engage with the rookies to create content for upcoming campaigns, marketing activations , and player promoted products. Additionally, other partners such as Sleep Number, Lowe’s, EXOS, FedEx, Jewelmark, New Era, Outerstuff and WHOOP will provide players with gifting, products, and/or services.

Wilson was the first of the Steelers two third-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Wilson established himself as a playmaker this past season as a member of the Wolverines. The Steelers hope Wilson adds a spark to the passing game with Diontae Johnson off to the Carolina Panthers.

