Steelers WR Ray-Ray McCloud on Ben Roethlisberger: ‘I am a fan’

With the news coming from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that all signs are pointing to him retiring at the end of the season, this is what everyone wants to talk about.

And rightfully so. Roethlisberger has had a Hall of Fame career and is the second-best player in franchise history behind Mean Joe Greene. One guy who was asked about Roethlisberger is wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. McCloud, as a young player in the league and in only his second season with Pittsburgh but he offered high praise for what Roethlisberger means to him.

“More than a teammate, more than a brother in the locker room, I am a fan,” McCloud said. “I have been watching him for a long time.” Keep in mind McCloud was eight years old when the Steelers drafted Roethlisberger in 2004.

McCloud has become something of a go-to receiver for Roethlisberger in recent weeks. As the team’s top slot receiver, McCloud has been reaping the rewards of all the attention Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool get.

