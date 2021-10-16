Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster officially sent to IR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s officially offical. The inevitable news that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be sent to injured reserve has happened.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his press conference this week that his star receiver would be placed on the long-term injured reserve list — it was only a matter of when.

List

Steelers vs Seahawks: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

Recommended Stories