Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster officially sent to IR

It’s officially offical. The inevitable news that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be sent to injured reserve has happened.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his press conference this week that his star receiver would be placed on the long-term injured reserve list — it was only a matter of when.

We have placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Reserve/Injured List and activated OT Zach Banner off the Reserve/Injured Designated for Return List to replace Smith-Schuster on the 53-man roster. @BordasLaw https://t.co/CSGYH1pqAq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 16, 2021

