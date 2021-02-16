Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster tells J.J. Watt to come play with his brothers

Everyone wants J.J. Watt. The former Houston Texans defensive end has only been on the market a few days and he has quickly become the most in-demand free agent of all time. Every fanbase is trying to find a way to fit Watt into their scheme and salary cap including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting into the action. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins took to Instagram to lobby for his former teammate to join him in Arizona. But Smith-Schuster hijacked the post with his own comment about Watt coming to Pittsburgh to play with his brothers.

In case you weren’t aware, T.J. and Derek, J.J.’s younger brothers both already play for the Steelers. But the bigger takeaway from Smith-Schuster’s comments might be the fact he’s making them about Pittsburgh given he’s a soon-to-be free agent. Maybe this is foreshadowing that Smith-Schuster plans to return to the Steelers and wants all three Watt brothers with him.

List