Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Chiefs were his backup plan in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a great surprise this offseason when wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went out and tested free agency, then chose to return to the Steelers on a contract instead. One of the teams in the mix for Smith-Schuster was the Kansas City Chiefs and according to him, if he hadn’t signed with Pittsburgh, it was going to be Kansas City.

I think, just seeing K.C. and bro, Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures like constantly. We had a good talk, so it would’ve been K.C. after the Steelers.

Say what you want about Smith-Schuster and his offseason demeanor but this is a perfect example of loyalty. Smith-Schuster could have made more money with the Chiefs or even the Baltimore Ravens but instead came back to the Steelers for another run at a Super Bowl.

