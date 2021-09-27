Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster considered day-to-day with bruised ribs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster considered day-to-day with bruised ribs
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the rib injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t considered serious. Tests showed nothing broken, and according to Rapoport, Smith-Schuster is considered day to day.

This injury is a tough one for a receiver like Smith-Schuster whose entire game is centered around his physicality. His ability to participate this week will be a situation to monitor very closely. If Smith-Schuster cannot go, it really puts Diontae Johnson in the spotlight after he missed Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

The Steelers go on the road this week to take on the 2-1 Green Bay Packers.

List

What went right and what went wrong in Steelers vs Bengals

Recommended Stories