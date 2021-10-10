Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for remainder of game

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to hold on to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, they will have to do it without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. At the end of the first half, Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Smith-Schuster was already dealing with a rib injury coming into the game and the Steelers were already without wide receiver James Washington. This leaves the group very thin. Pittsburgh is going to want to lean heavily on the rushing attack for the rest of the game.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) has been ruled out vs #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2021

