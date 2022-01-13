Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice on Thursday

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers designated injured wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to return on Thursday from the Reserve/Injured list. Smith-Schuster practiced with the team and they now have 21 days to activate Smith-Schuster to the 53-man roster.

The timing of this is fortuitous if Smith-Schuster could return this weekend. Pittsburgh is preparing to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs and having the team’s best slot receiver back could be a huge boost for a struggling offense.

Smith-Schuster injured his shoulder back on October 16. Ray-Ray McCloud has been filling that slot role but there’s no mistaking the impact Smith-Schuster would have on the run game and the passing game.

Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice today after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16 with a shoulder injury. Steelers have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

