Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster hints there’s no contract coming from Pittsburgh

Based on what we’ve seen, it is really starting to feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers have had no communication with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster about a new contract. The latest example of that is this comment by Smith-Schuster on an Instagram post by the Steelers official account announcing the team had signed linebacker Marcus Allen to a one-year contract.

The new league year starts in a week and teams will be able to begin to negotiate contracts and sign free agents. Despite teams not able to talk to players now according to the rules, you know teams have given their own in-house free agents an idea of what their intentions are.

But it really feels like Smith-Schuster and his agent haven’t had that conversation with the team. If Smith-Schuster is being genuine with his desire to return to the Steelers, Pittsburgh owes it to him to at least open up some dialogue about a contract.

