Would Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster be a good fit in the Raiders offense?

It’s no secret that the Raiders could be in the wide receiver market this offseason. Despite the selections of Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Raiders need another proven receiver that can dictate coverage. And with Nelson Agholor scheduled to hit free agency, the Raiders could look outside the building to find their new No. 1 receiver.

One of the best receivers on the market is JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers. At just 24 years old, Smith-Schister has already caught 308 career passes for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s primarily been a slot receiver in his career but has shown the ability to play on the outside, as well.

In a recent radio spot, NFL insider John Clayton reported that the Raiders have interest in signing Smith-Schuster in free agency. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen, but it does make sense given the team’s need to find another top-notch receiver.

Smith-Schuster has seen his production drop over the last few seasons and that could be more of a quarterback issue than a talent problem. The Steelers have used him more as an underneath option rather than a seam-stretcher and that has contributed to him averaging under 10 yards per reception since 2019.

But how would Smith-Schuster fit into an offense that already has a proven slot receiver in Hunter Renfrow? He should be forced to play more on the outside in a traditional “X” role and that certainly isn’t where he is at his best.

Smith-Schuster does his best work after the catch and that is important in the West Coast offense, but this is a team that needs field stretchers on the outside to open up the middle for Darren Waller and Renfrow. His best work comes from the slot, but the Raiders can’t justify paying him top wide receiver money just to play inside when Renfrow is already on the roster.

The Raiders could bring in Smith-Schuster, hoping that he continues to develop as an outside receiver. But if the Raiders are planning on spending top-dollar at wide receiver in free agency, there are better options that make more sense in this offense.

Despite the possible interest, don’t expect Smith-Schuster to ultimately end up in Las Vegas wearing the Silver and Black as he’s likely going to be too expensive for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden.