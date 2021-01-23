Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asks fans to back off

When you chronicle your entire life on social media, this is what happens. Not to seem insensitive but Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had to expect this. Smith-Schuster took to Instagram Friday night asking fans to stop showing up at his family home while he is on vacation with them in California.

Fans have no business just showing up at a player’s house like this and people really do need to just back off and give Smith-Schuster a chance to enjoy his offseason with his family.

Having said that, this might be a lesson to Smith-Schuster not to put out so much personal information on social media and not fuel these opportunities. Like it or not fans are completely irrational and unreasonable at times and nothing is going to change that.

Smith-Schuster is set to be a free agent in March and it is unclear if the Steelers will be able to afford to keep him after another strong season.

