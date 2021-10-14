Bucs WR Antonio Brown thanks Ben Roethlisberger for record-setting career
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is another day — and another step in the NFL concussion protocol — closer to returning to the field after suffering a concussion on Sunday. Head coach Joe Judge told Rams beat writers today that Jones has moved to the next step in the protocol and will be a non-contact participant [more]
Fearless Forecast Week 6: 287 PASS YDS 2.2 PASS TD 0.8 INT Projected Points: 18.95
Fearless Forecast Week 6: 7 REC 99 YDS 1 TD Projected Points: 19.4
The Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 on Sunday.
Lorenzo Reyes is back with his three NFL locks for Week 6. Find out why he thinks the Broncos can handle the Raiders, and more.
USA TODAY Sports' Lorenzo Reyes offers up his three locks of the NFL's Week 6 with his eyes on the Denver Broncos.
Steve Young didn't like the 49ers' gameplan vs. the Cardinals but believes it speaks to how far away Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance is.
The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak in last Sunday’s game against the Broncos and there were positive developments on the offensive side of the ball on the way to the 27-19 win. Running back Najee Harris ran for 130 yards and posted more than five yards per carry while Ben Roethlisberger threw for multiple [more]
Raiders activate QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve list
Odds are that Seattle will need to beat Pittsburgh in several key areas of the game to keep this one close.
Darrell Henderson Jr. said he's still battling through a rib injury but it feels "pretty good."
Hunter Henry and Mac Jones linked up for a touchdown last week. It seems their rapport is building.
Joe Judge said 'it looks positive' for Daniel Jones to play Sunday, as he was back out on the practice field.
Like last week, not everyone in Wisconsin will get to see Packers-Bears on Sunday.
Sean Taylor's style of play influenced the current generation of safeties in the NFL.
Prime-time games are hitting the over at an impressive clip. Will that continue in Week 6?
Trevor Lawrence is preparing for his first of presumably several London games as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback. He and the team are hoping to make the long flight home with a first victory of the 2021 season. In his Wednesday press conference, Lawrence spoke of his excitement to play internationally. Though he also noted it’s [more]
See who the experts around the league are taking in a Week 6 matchup between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams.
The numbers have been ran. Here's what the math says on the Crimson Tide's CFP hopes.
Coaching, conditioning and specialization are ushering in a wave of long-distance field goals.