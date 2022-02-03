Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says he’s ‘most likely’ headed to free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a ton of salary cap space this offseason but will also have some significant free-agent decisions to make. One of those is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster talked to the media on Wednesday at an event for 7-Eleven and noted he is most likely headed to free agency this offseason. Smith-Schuster tried his hand at free agency last offseason and found the market wasn’t as interested in him as he thought. Smith-Schuster ended up signing back with the Steelers for the 2021 season.

It’s hard to imagine the market for Smith-Schuster will be better this time around. Last offseason, Smith-Schuster was healthy and coming off of a season where he caught 97 passes and he couldn’t get a multi-year offer. This time around, Smith-Schuster is going to test free agency after missing a huge chunk of the season with a shoulder injury and only catching 15 passes.

JuJu Smith-Schuster said at 7-Eleven event he’s “most likely” headed for free agency. On Dak Prescott: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms” pic.twitter.com/fyuDPSpKE8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 2, 2022

