Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster considers a number change, Chris Boswell names his terms

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The NFL passed a new rule for the 2021 season allowing more flexibility with jersey numbers for players, especially wide receivers. This change would allow wide receivers to go with single-digit jersey numbers. This is of particular interest to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who wore No. 9 when he played at USC.

Smith-Schuster took to Instagram asking fans if he should make the change and the current owner of the number, kicker Chris Boswell chimed in with his demands.

I’m not sure Smith-Schuster is going to be handing out any blank checks to get his old college number back but I won’t be at all surprised if the two come to some sort of agreement that allows Smith-Schuster to make the change jersey numbers if he wants.

2021 NFL draft: Trade down highlights Steelers 7-round mock draft

