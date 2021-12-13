Steelers WR James Washington says coaches address Chase Claypool mistake with team

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington spoke to the media on Monday and was asked about the fiasco at the end of last week’s game involving wide receiver Chase Claypool.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Claypool opted to strike a first-down pose with time running down in the game rather than hustle the football back to the line of scrimmage. The play cost the Steelers valuable seconds as they tried to mount a comeback and was a move Claypool was openly mocked for on social media.

According to Washington, the coaches did address Claypool’s gaffe with the rest of the team but he didn’t offer any details. Washington did note it was a common-sense thing as to how to handle that play at the end of the game. I’m not sure what common sense has to do with anything Claypool did on Thursday to be honest but let’s hope he has put this behind him and it won’t happen again.