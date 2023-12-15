Steelers WR George Pickens takes jab at his quarterbacks

Despite everything that has taken place over the last few weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens doesn’t seem to have learned a thing. Pickens has been called out for his sideline antics and just recently, former Steeler Merril Hoge called him out along with his teammates for lazy route running.

But Pickens is undeterred from his thankless self-promotion. On Thursday he stepped it up a notch by going third-person when he addressed the media on Thursday.

“I’m still doing what George does to get open and catch the ball and score,” Pickens said. “That’s all I want to do.”

Loosely translated, Pickens is doing his job, getting open, but his quarterbacks can’t get him the football. This might be true to a degree. Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett have been pretty awful this season. Saying it the way he did publicly isn’t exactly the team-first attitude you like to see but I think we all understand this is not your father’s Steelers team.

