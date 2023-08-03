Steelers WR George Pickens says he’s ‘the best in the world’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is a tremendous talent. He also does not lack confidence. Pickens was on The Ringer Podcast recently and has some very strong opinions about himself and his game.

The stuff that I do, bro, I feel like I’m the best in the whole world. I’m big, I’m fast, low 4.4 [speed]. Catch radius is crazy. So every time I get out on the field, I do kind of play angry because I should get the ball on every play if you just look at the size and the frame. If I was a coach, I’d just throw to him every time.

There is no denying the physical gifts Pickens has. He compares himself to former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and that is fair. Where the two differ is how they approach the game and handle themselves. Pickens is far more flamboyant and over the top while Green was typically very low-key and professional.

Pickens’ game is all about the circus catches but to establish himself as a complete No. 1 receiver he needs to be more than that. We are optimistic Pickens is going to come into his second season more focused on rounding out his game beyond jump balls.

