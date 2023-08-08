Steelers WR George Pickens offers up interesting All-Time receivers list

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is one of the most talented young players in the NFL right now. His potential is through the roof and he is hoping to someday ascend to become one of the all-time greats.

Or is he already?

Pickens was asked to give his top five receivers of all time and in his first list, he actually put himself at No. 5. But then he amended his list with a choice just as curious.

Here’s how Pickens’ list broke down.

1- Calvin Johnson

2 – Randy Moss

3 – Jerry Rice

4 – Julio Jones

5 – Michael Crabtree

When I read this list I am reminded of a song from Sesame Street. “One of these things is not like the other. One of these things is totally different” comes to mind.

Pickens finished his rookie campaign with 52 receptions for 801 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. This season, Pickens will be in his second season in the Steelers system and with quarterback Kenny Pickett’s improvement could easily see his first of many 1,000-yard seasons.

George Pickens named his top five receivers of all time 📝 Thoughts? 🧐 (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/YsLx1f3NER — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 7, 2023

