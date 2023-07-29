Steelers WR George Pickens on offense: ‘We’re gonna take more shots this year’

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens took the league by storm with some of the most impressive circus catches we had ever seen. This season, Pickens wants to take his game to a different level as he imagines the entire Pittsburgh offense getting more diverse and explosive during training camp.

Pickens spoke to the media on Saturday and when he was asked about him getting the first target in seven shots at training camp. Pickens referred to it as an “explosive hint” of what is to come with the Pittsburgh offense. Pickett used the word balance a lot in the interview not only describe the run game and pass game but also in terms of who will be getting the football in the passing game.

Another area of his game Pickens wants to work on is his RAC. No receiver had a better catch rate last season but Pickens did struggle to get separation in his routes. Some tweaking in that area should give him opportunities to make big plays on shorts throws rather than just depending on the deep ball.

George Pickens talks about entering his second year, mentorship from veteran teammates, and more. pic.twitter.com/RZNdmUsHQx — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 28, 2023

