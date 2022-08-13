Steelers WR George Pickens impresses with 1st NFL touchdown

Ever since the start of training camp, all anyone has talked about is how great Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been. It didn’t take long in his first preseason game to show it isn’t just practice.

Late in the first quarter the Steelers were set up with a short field and quarterback Mason Rudolph took advantage. Rudolph dropped in a perfect pass in the corner of the end zone that only Pickens could get to and Pickens showed his tremendous athleticism and body control bringing it down inbounds. The touchdown went for 26 yards and put the Steelers up against the Seattle Seahawks in both team’s first preseason game.

