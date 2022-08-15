Steelers WR George Pickens highest-graded rookie from Week 1

Last weekend, rookie wide receiver George Pickens put on a show for the rest of the NFL that the Pittsburgh Steelers already knew was coming. Pickens stellar effort earned him the highest grade of any of the 2022 rookie class by Pro Football Focus.

Pickens hauled in three catches for 43 yards and two of those catches really illustrated what sets him apart from the other receivers in this draft class. The first was a ridiculous touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone from Mason Rudolph. Pickens shielded the defender off of him, pulled in the catch and then drug his toes to be sure to secure the score.

Then Pickens opted for something a big more mundane for him. Pickens hauled in a little out route, full extension with a defender drapped all over him but thanks to his sticky toes and a spin, he secured the ball and stayed in bounds

