Steelers WR George Pickens avoids fine for late hit vs Bengals

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The league announced fines on Saturday and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens didn’t make the list. This is good news considering Pickens was ejected for a late hit last week.

In the final seconds of the Steelers loss to the Bengals, Pittsburgh attempted an onside kick after pulling within seven. On the failed try, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd went down and scooped up the kick and Pickens dove in head-first to finish the play.

The hit itself was fairly tame by NFL standards but the officials felt the need to not only flag Pickens but eject him when the outcome of the game was decided. Thankfully the NFL looked at the play and agreed the hit wasn’t egregious enough to warrant a fine.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

