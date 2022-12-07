Is Steelers WR George Pickens already becoming a problem?

What is it about wide receivers? It must be because their success is so dependent on the quarterback but it always seems like they are the most temperamental position on a team. The latest Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver who seems to be letting his diva show already is rookie George Pickens.

Pickens was only targeted twice on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and only had one catch for two yards. He was clearly frustrated with the lack of targets and vented his frustration on the sidelines at one point during the game. Meanwhile, the Steelers won their second-straight game and the offense was highly efficient. But as we’ve discussed before, division of labor would be a problem for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickens behavior and Tomlin didn’t hesitate to defend his receiver.

“I’d rather say whoa than sic ’em,” Tomlin said. “I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what we do.”

This sounds great right now but having lived through he worst of the Antonio Brown era, this isn’t something Tomlin can let grow without keeping it in check. Pickens comes into the NFL with tons of talent but there have always been concerns about his maturity. Is this the first sighting of that and will it get worse? Let us know in the comments below.

