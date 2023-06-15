Wide receiver George Pickens had a positive impact on the Steelers offense with 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season, but his position coach isn’t looking for more of the same in 2023.

Receivers coach Frisman Jackson said it would be a “failure on my part” if Pickens plays the way he did last year because the “expectation” around the Steelers is that Pickens will be playing at a much higher level in his second season.

“It has to be a big jump,” Jackson said, via 93.7 The Fan. “The onus is on me to have him take that next step. That big jump that we are all searching for and want, he’s got to be a great player for us.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pickens impressed as a deep threat last season and Jackson said that the team is hoping to see the wideout show off a wider skill set this time around.

“We’re hoping to add to his repertoire,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “Last year he showed the vertical part of his game. He has a lot more to his game. Hopefully, this year we can get him doing a bunch more of what he’s capable of doing. We gotta get him to be better after the catch. He’s gotta be able to take a slant and go 60 (yards) with it. He showed one part of his game last year. We’re working and improving the other parts of his game.”

Pickens said that adding yards after the catch is “one of the things I am trying to work on” and successfully adding that to the package he already brings to the Steelers offense would make Jackson, quarterback Kenny Pickett and many others in Pittsburgh very happy this fall.

Steelers WR Frisman Jackson: It has to be a big jump for George Pickens this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk