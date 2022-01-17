Steelers WR Diontae Johnson vents frustration with fans on Twitter

Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was forgettable for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson had two key drops on third downs that stalled Steelers drives and on another third down seemingly gave up on a route, missing a great opportunity for a splash play.

As expected, Steeler Nation didn’t appreciate what happened and went after Johnson on social media. Johnson’s frustration came out in the tweet below when he wanted people to know if you don’t like what Johnson is doing, why do you follow?

I suppose the reason they do is that for the bulk of the season, Johnson was far and away the Steelers best receiver. Johnson set career highs in receptions with 107, receiving yards with 1,161 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. These all led the team.

However, late in the season and into the playoffs the drops that plagued Johnson in all of 2020 were starting to creep back in. Johnson led the league in drops last season but Johnson’s missteps on Sunday night couldn’t be ignored.

