Steelers WR Diontae Johnson has the secret to improving the offense: ‘Starting fast’

There is nothing more frustrating than when the Pittsburgh Steelers get the football first and fail to come away with points. It was an all-too-common occurrence, not just last season but over the last several.

But according to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, getting off to a faster start is something the team has been working on in training camp and he believes they are getting much better at it.

Last season, when the Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hooked up with running back Najee Harris for a touchdown in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was the first time in 14 games the team had scored a touchdown on its opening drive. It tied the league’s longest streak of futility. Getting out and putting points on the board early has to be a top priority and it’s great to hear Johnson address it. This defense is too good to be forced to have to hold off offenses for drive after drive while the offense is stuck in neutral.

Diontae Johnson on how the Steelers offense can/will be better this year pic.twitter.com/CeMY10vZDY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire