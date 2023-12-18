Steelers WR Diontae Johnson says ‘defense is leaking’ because of injuries

The last thing you want to see on a struggling team is dissension among the ranks. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on a downward spiral and if there was reason for concern about in-fighting for mutiny, we will call it out.

This isn’t what happened with Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. No doubt Johnson has had some issues this season and not everything he’s done has been for the benefit of the team. But when Johnson spoke about the team’s issues Saturday with injuries on defense, there’s no way he was taking a shot at his teammates.

“Defense is leaking,” Johnson said. “They’ve got some players down, and it showed on the defense.”

It would be easy to take that first line out of context but to be clear Johnson wasn’t wrong. Pittsburgh lost both of its starting safeties on Saturday in addition to the rash of injuries to inside linebacker. If you want to take a shot at Johnson, there are options but this one isn’t it.

