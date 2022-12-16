Steelers WR Diontae Johnson rooting for Mason Rudolph to start vs Panthers

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addresses the media on Friday afternoon, the quarterback will be the headline. By that point, Tomlin should have word on if Kenny Pickett is clear of concussion protocol and declare a starter for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

If Pickett isn’t cleared, Tomlin will announce which backup will get the start. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are currently preparing for the game and Tomlin will need to decide if Trubisky is worth the risk again or should Pittsburgh needs to give Rudolph the start.

That’s what wide receiver Diontae Johnson wants. Johnson spoke to the media on Thursday and offered his endorsement for Rudolph and believes this is the week for him to get on the field.

Diontae Johnson, on the possibility of Mason Rudolph starting at QB for the Steelers: "I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) December 15, 2022

