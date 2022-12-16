Steelers WR Diontae Johnson rooting for Mason Rudolph to start vs Panthers

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addresses the media on Friday afternoon, the quarterback will be the headline. By that point, Tomlin should have word on if Kenny Pickett is clear of concussion protocol and declare a starter for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

If Pickett isn’t cleared, Tomlin will announce which backup will get the start. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are currently preparing for the game and Tomlin will need to decide if Trubisky is worth the risk again or should Pittsburgh needs to give Rudolph the start.

That’s what wide receiver Diontae Johnson wants. Johnson spoke to the media on Thursday and offered his endorsement for Rudolph and believes this is the week for him to get on the field.

List

Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories