Steelers WR Diontae Johnson refutes claim he punched Mitch Trubisky in the face

There is a report circulating by CBS Sports that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson punched quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the face in Week Four last season. Johnson took to Twitter to refute the claim by simply posting the cap emoji, prompting NFL reporter Dov Kleiman to delete his original tweet referencing the incident.

If we are being honest, no one would be shocked if this really happened given how out of sorts this team was at the start of the season. This incident supposedly happened the same week Trubisky was benched at halftime in favor of Kenny Pickett.

The story of an altercation between Johnson and Trucksiy at halftime isn’t anything new. But the notion it got physical is something altogether different. Do you believe the CBS Sports report or are you going with Johnson? Let us know in the comments below.

Diontae Johnson claims the report by @CBSSports about an incident involving him and Mitch Trubisky isn't true. I removed the tweet sharing the story the network aired. https://t.co/YvSy958i7U — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 10, 2023

