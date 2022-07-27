Steelers WR Diontae Johnson hints a training camp hold-in still an option

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson reported to training camp on Tuesday despite his desire to get a contract extension done before the start of the season. Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and is hoping to cash in on the inflated wide receiver market.

Johnson spoke to the media on Wednesday and gave the impression that some of the decisions about whether or not Johnson participates in workouts will be out of his hands and the decision of his agent.

Last year outside linebacker T.J. Watt did his own hold-in last offseason before becoming the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Watt showed up to workouts every day but instead of team activities, Watt worked individually on the sidelines each day.

Johnson certainly doesn’t carry the cache Watt did last season and is far from an elite player despite his best season in 2021. With a new quarterback in place, can Johnson really afford to not be on the field with his offense as much as possible?

Asked if he will be a full participant in team drills at tracing camp, Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said “We’ll see.” Implied his agent might advise him not to. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2022

