Steelers assistant Brian Flores releases statement about NFL lawsuit

Reuters

That's because both central banks, despite battling the stiffest inflation rates in decades, began their current efforts with considerably more credibility than their counterparts in the 1970s and '80s, Bullard said in remarks prepared for delivery to a gathering of the Money Marketeers of New York University. In the Fed's case, that resulted in severe back-to-back recessions in the early 1980s when Fed Chair Paul Volcker had to raise rates to punishing levels to earn credibility and to lower inflation.