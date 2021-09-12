Steelers WR Diontae Johnson comes off the field after suffering lower body injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit with their first injury of the season. Late in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Diontae Johnson got sandwiched between two Bills defenders in an attempt to chip one and went down with what looked like a right leg injury. Johnson was helped off the field.
Johnson led the Steelers in receiving last season despite leading the league in drops. James Washington will replace Johnson in the lineup.
List
Steelers vs Bills: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense