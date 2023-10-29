Steelers WR DIontae Johnson calls out refs: ‘They wanted them to win’

We’ve gone on the record here multiple times to say that while we consider the officials in the NFL somewhat inept and awful at their jobs, we do not ascribe to the notion of any grand conspiracy. Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the role the officials played in it really raises some doubts in our minds.

It also raised some doubt in the mind of wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Actually, Johnson didn’t seem to have any doubts when he spoke to the media after the game and made it clear he felt like the officials were working for the Jaguars.

“They wanted them to win, Johnson said. “Everything was in their favor. They were getting every little call. It is what it is, I’m moving on from it and getting ready for Thursday.”

You don’t have to look any further than the roughing the passer flag that linebacker Kwon Alexander drew for his hit on Trevor Lawrence. You compare that to the hit that Kenny Pickett was injured on that didn’t draw a flag you you have to wonder how they decided one was a penalty and the other wasn’t.

Did the officials cost the Steelers the game? Ultimately, no. But it certainly didn’t help things. But there’s no time to worry about it with the Tennessee Titans coming to town on Thursday Night Football.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire