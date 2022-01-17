Steelers WR Diontae Johnson calls out playcalling in loss

On Sunday night, more than one drive stalled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers because of miscues by wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson had two big drops on third down when Pittsburgh had a shot to convert.

But when asked about what went wrong in the first half, Johnson wasn’t shy about calling out the playcalling.

“Certain things weren’t going our way,” Johnson said. “Certain playcalls, we just weren’t getting that we wanted to get the offense going. We can only do what we’re told to do at the end of the day.”

I’m the first one to call out offensive coordinator Matt Canada for his problems and he didn’t call a great game on Sunday night. But those drops had nothing to do with the call and Johnson giving up on a route isn’t because Canada didn’t call the right play.

I absolutely get why Johnson is frustrated but he needs to take some time to reflect on what he could have done differently given the plays called. Even head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game it wasn’t about the scheme and it was all about lack of execution.

