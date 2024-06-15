Steelers WR coach on George Pickens: ‘He’s just got to keep stacking the days’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had some incredibly unique talents over the years at wide receiver who never lived up to their potential. Guys like Plaxico Burress and Martavis Bryant were freakish players but couldn’t put it all together consistently enough to strike fear in opposing defenses.

Right now, Pittsburgh has another player with a ridiculous amount of talent who has an opportunity to put it all together and that is George Pickens. New wide receivers coach Zach Azzani sees the potential in Pickens and was clear about it in a recent interview.

“It’s right there for him,” Azzani said. “He’s just got to got to pick it up and take the cheese, do the things we asked him to do and he can do anything he wants. He’s that talented. I think you guys all know that Ray Charles can see that. You don’t need to be a coach. So we know that’s out there for him if he wants it. Now, he’s just got to keep stacking the days and that’s my job, too.”

Last season, Pickens led the team with 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and led the league at 18.1 yards per reception. The Steelers have a new offense with a new starting quarterback and Azzani is confident Pickens has a lot more to give if he does the things asked of him and keeps stacking good days.

