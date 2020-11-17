Breaking news:

Steelers WR Chase Claypool shares a week in the life of an NFL player

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool has taken the NFL by storm. Claypool joined the Steelers as their second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and through nine games has really just started to scratch the surface of his potential.

One thing Claypool has done is to start a YouTube channel. In his latest video, he does a full week of vlogs to show everyone what the life of an NFL player is like in the COVID-19 era.

It’s an interesting look behind the curtain as he goes through training, rehab, interviews and everything else that fills a week for an NFL player.

It’s pretty obvious Claypool has taken a page out of the JuJu Smith-Schuster book of self-promotion. Between YouTube and TikTok Claypool is working hard to expand his brand well beyond the football field.

