Steelers WR Chase Claypool says offense still figuring out identity

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their fourth game of the season. Pittsburgh is currently 1-2 and there seem to be no answers for the problems on offense. A big part of the problem with the situation right now is this offense lacks any sort of identity. A point first talked about by center Mason Cole and now backed up by wide receiver Chase Claypool

“We got playmakers, but I don’t know if we have an identity,” Claypool said. “I think we’re still figuring that out.”

A month into the season feels a little late to be figuring out what kind of offense you have. As the offensive line improves, it should be pretty clear to the coaches what this offense is capable of. The main things holding that back appear to be an unwillingness by offensive coordinator Matt Canada to open things up and see what this group can do and a quarterback in Mitch Trubisky who is still playing like he’s scared to make a mistake.

This is a team with two very competent running backs, three playmaking wide receivers and a huge tight end with elite potential. How can these coaches continue to mess this up?

