Steelers WR Chase Claypool named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool decided to make sure the folks in the back noticed just how good he is in Week 5. Claypool’s breakout effort against the Eagles earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The rookie out of Notre Dame hauled in 7-of-11 targeted passes for 110 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in Pittsburgh's triumph over Philadelphia. As long as Diontae Johnson can stay healthy he and JuJu Smith-Schuster will stay ahead of him on the depth chart. But as a No. 3, his ability to take advantage of mismatches in coverage will be something Pittsburgh can use all season long